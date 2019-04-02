× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/2/19: Creating A New Future’s Market, A Brexit Update, & Woodlawn’s Growing Potential

The convenience store giant in our own backyard (Walgreens) made wall street headlines earlier this morning as Jon Najarian explained to Steve Bertrand how their reported guidance made some missteps and they are paying for it in their stock, but is this a sign for scarier things ahead? Kyle Lintner has been busy trying to open an entirely new futures market to trade (with this one focusing on transportation logistics), Steve Brine MP checked back in with Steve to update him on what will happen next with Brexit, and Corilyn Shorpshire made a point as to how Woodlawn might be teetering on the edge of flourishing but there are a lot of factors that are still up in the air.