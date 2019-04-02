Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive on the auto sale slump, Tesla’s personal data problem and takes your car questions

Tom Appel makes his monthly visit to the Nick Digilio Show to talk all things cars!

He shares his thoughts on the cars he’s been driving, his favorite album for a night time drive and comments on the biggest auto industry stories of the week, including the slump in sales of new cars and the technology in some new cars that is causing concern.

Read more from Tom and the whole Consumer Guide Automovtive team at blog.consumerguide.com/ and follow Tom on Twitter.

 

Auto sales projected to reach 4 yr. low
Sun plays tricks on Cadillac’s Super Cruise
