The Top Five@5 (04/02/19): President Trump is serious about closing the southern border, voters head to the polls to choose the next Mayor of Chicago, Tracy Morgan doesn’t believe Jussie Smollett, and more…

Posted 8:02 PM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53PM, April 2, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019:

President Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office about his threat to shut down the southern border. Chicago voters head to the polls today to choose the city’s next mayor. Will it be Lori Lightfoot or Toni Preckwinkle? Tracy Morgan is the latest celebrity to give his input on the Jussie Smollett story, and more!

