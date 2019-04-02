× The Patti Vasquez Show: Northwestern Medical joins us, Marlon and the Shakes play live, and guess what Paul’s eating

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Patti and comedian Paul Farahvar prepare for their performances at the Stand Up for Scholars LOL event this Friday, April 5 in support of the Auxiliary of Northwestern Medical Central Dupage Eleanor Hospital’s You can find out more about this event here. Speaking of which, President Sandy Muran of the Auxiliary of Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage and Delnor Hospital joins us in the studio to give us all the details on the event and the scholars who benefit.

It’s Music Monday!

Pop band Vital Signs stops for a visit and if that’s not enough Marlon Longid and Adrian MorrisMarlon of funk band Marlon and the Shakes join us in the studio for a live performance from our Allstate Performance Studio and more.

Plus, we indulge in live ASMR as Patti and our guests play “What is Paul Eating?” with callers for a Lou Malnati’s gift card.