The Opening Bell 4/2/19: Is Corporate Favoritism The Only Way Businesses Get Ahead Today?

Favoritism isn’t just a disdained family dynamic its also happening in the business world. Dr. Matthew Mitchell (Sr. Research Fellow and Director of The Equity Initiative at The Mercatus Institute) told Steve Grzanich that a large number of businesses are feeling the effects of favoritism and wonder if they are helping or hurting the surrounding communities in the long run. Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall Street Journal and Chief Executive Magazine) then shared some perspective on the way workplaces are incorporating their religious values to help better their businesses.