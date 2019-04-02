× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.02.19: Equal Pay Day, smart speaker devices, state trooper deaths in traffic stops, mayoral election coverage, “Bong Appetit: Cook Off”

It’s Equal Pay Day and one of John’s acquaintances took to Twitter to openly describe her disappointment with her company’s pay practices. John asks his listeners for their pay equity – or lack thereof – stories. Then, USA Today Tech Columnist Jefferson Graham talks about how you can capitalize on your smart speaker device when looking for new music to listen to, and answering your burning questions. And after the 15th death of a state trooper in a traffic stop hit, Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski joins the show to explain exactly what is going on. Plus, “Extension 720” reboot host Justin Kaufmann promotes his upcoming election coverage, live from the Billy Goat Tavern tonight at 7. Finally, former “Top Chef” contestant and Chicago native Dale Talde tells John how he got into cooking with “high-end” ingredients, to compete on “Bong Appetit: Cook Off.”