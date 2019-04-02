The Auxiliary of Northwestern Medical Central Dupage Eleanor Hospital and their event full of smiles

The Auxiliary of Northwestern Medical Central Dupage Eleanor Hospital with Patti Vasquez and Paul Farahvar

Patti and comedian Paul Farahvar prepare for their performances at the Stand Up for Scholars LOL event  this Friday, April 5 in support of the Auxiliary of Northwestern Medical Central  Dupage Eleanor Hospital. You can find out more about this event here. Speaking of which, President Sandy Muran of the Auxiliary of Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage and Delnor Hospital joins us in the studio to give us all the details on the event and the scholars who benefit.

