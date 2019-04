× ‘Thank You, Chicago’ from mayor elect Lori Lightfoot

Patti Vasquez receives a surprise phone call from the newly elected Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she wishes to thank the people of Chicago for all that they do. As Lori takes a break from the celebrations, she shares her determination to create change and a more transparent government for the people of Chicago; what led her to join the race; and much more.

Listen to the full conversation here: