Single, Married, Divorced-Reinventing Divorce?

This week Single, Married, Divorced discusses the failure of Gwyneth Paltrow’s, “conscious uncoupling” from taking off. The movie star is back to talking about it again and trying to explain why she decided to use that term instead of the D word. Allison continues to receive and reject friend requests from her ex-husband. Erik and Tom have few words about the military time Tom uses on his phone and we have a bit of an update from the guy who doesn’t text.

Question 1: Does divorce need reinventing?

Dating Story: Update on the guy who doesn’t text.

Question 2: Do arguments tend to be about one subject over and over again or different issues.