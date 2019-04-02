× Roe Conn Full Show (4/2/19): Emilio Estevez on his new film “The Public,” the Top Five@5, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at early reports of low voter turn out for the Chicago mayoral runoff, retired CPD officer Lee Bialek tells his story of trying to vote at his local polling place only to be told he had already voted, Tom Skilling says 60’s and more are on the horizon, Roe & company look at a rash of disturbing unauthorized access to O’Hare International Airport’s runways on the last 2 years, the Top Five@5 features Tracy Morgan’s take on Jussie Smollett saga, Real Clear Politics’ Associate Editor AB Stoddard explains the challenges of President Trump’s plan to shutdown the U.S. border with Mexico, Emilio Estevez & Rhymefest talk about the new movie “The Public,” and FOX32’s Mike Flannery previews Chicago’s historic election.

