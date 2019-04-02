Roe Conn Full Show (4/2/19): Emilio Estevez on his new film “The Public,” the Top Five@5, and more…

Posted 11:40 PM, April 2, 2019, by

Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes present the Top Five@5 (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at early reports of low voter turn out for the Chicago mayoral runoff, retired CPD officer Lee Bialek tells his story of trying to vote at his local polling place only to be told he had already voted, Tom Skilling says 60’s and more are on the horizon, Roe & company look at a rash of disturbing unauthorized access to O’Hare International Airport’s runways on the last 2 years, the Top Five@5 features Tracy Morgan’s take on Jussie Smollett saga, Real Clear Politics’ Associate Editor AB Stoddard explains the challenges of President Trump’s plan to shutdown the U.S. border with Mexico, Emilio Estevez & Rhymefest talk about the new movie “The Public,” and FOX32’s Mike Flannery previews Chicago’s historic election.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.