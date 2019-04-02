Roe Conn Full Show (04/01/19): FOP Pres Kevin Graham on why Chicago police are rallying against Kim Foxx, Tom Skilling sees warmer weather on the horizon, and more…
*Live From the Stream During White Sox Baseball*The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 1st, 2019:
Chicago Tribune’s Rick Pearson joins Anna Davlantes & Justing Kaufmann (in for Roe Conn) to talk about the last days of the race for Chicago’s next mayor between Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham discusses why the Chicago police staged a rally against Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling explains how tundra’s in the Arctic are melting faster than expected, the crew discusses Joe Biden’s awkward moments, the Top Five@5 features more hits from Jay Cutler in Very Cavallari, The Daily Line’s managing editor and City Hall reporter Heather Cherone looks at tomorrow’s mayoral election, and R. Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg explains why he’s demanding that law enforcement officials preserve all communications between Cook County prosecutors and embattled attorney Michael Avenatti.
