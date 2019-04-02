× Paul Lisnek: History will be made in Chicago’s mayoral race

Chicago will make history today by electing for the first time an African-American female mayor. WGN TV’s Paul Lisnek joins the Bill and Wendy show to break down the latest information in Chicago’s mayoral runoff race.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.