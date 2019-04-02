FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2010 file photo, voters cast their ballots for Illinois' primary at an early voting polling place in Chicago. The number of Illinois residents who have voted ahead of Election Day has broken state records and is still growing. The State Board of Elections released totals Monday Nov. 7, 2016 showing the number of voters who cast in-person ballots through Sunday was approaching 1.3 million.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green File)
Paul Lisnek: History will be made in Chicago’s mayoral race
Chicago will make history today by electing for the first time an African-American female mayor. WGN TV’s Paul Lisnek joins the Bill and Wendy show to break down the latest information in Chicago’s mayoral runoff race.
