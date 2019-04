× MVPP: A modern day “Footloose” caused a Mother/Son duo to repeal roller skating ban

A real-life version of the movie “Footloose” took place in New Hampshire and Our MVPP’s of the day took it upon themselves to make a change! Kristen Umlah and her son Cam Noyes worked to repeal a ban on roller skates in their town of Rye in New Hampshire.