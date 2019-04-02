× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-2-19: Chicago Voting Guide

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top story is the Chicago runoff election and this is the first ever Lower Wacker Live Election Guide! We have 50 questions that are musts for any Chicagoan. You will know who to vote for once you know where the candidate stands on these important questions. For example:

Which candidate will make the networks stop showing fans that dress up like Ditka for Bears games?

Which candidate will put a cap on Canadian Goose wear?

Which candidate will finally tell Whole Foods that those grapes are too expensive?

Special thanks to the great Schadenfreude for help with the jokes.