× Lori Lightfoot elected Mayor of Chicago, defeating Toni Preckwinkle in landslide

In what can only be described as a landslide, Lori Lightfoot was elected Mayor of Chicago in Tuesday’s runoff election, defeating Toni Preckwinkle by a margin of over 230,000 votes, 74% to 26%, with some precincts still being counted. Lightfoot will become Chicago’s first openly gay African American female mayor when she is sworn in on May 20.

Lightfoot and Preckwinkle were the top-two vote-getters in a first round of voting on February 26. They emerged from a field of 14 including Bill Daley, Willie Wilson, Susana Mendoza, Amara Enyia, Jerry Joyce, Gery Chico and Paul Vallas.

Listen – Lori Lightfoot delivers victory speech:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3617264/Lori_Lightfoot_-_Election_Night_-_4-2-19_2019-04-03-020904.64kmono.mp3

Click to download

Listen – Toni Preckwinkle delivers concession speech:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3617255/Toni_Preckwinkle_-_Election_Night_-_4-2-19_2019-04-03-023555.64kmono.mp3

Click to download

In the other city-wide race, Melissa Conyears-Ervin defeated Ameya Pawar for Treasurer. Click here for more results from Chicago and suburbs, including aldermanic races.