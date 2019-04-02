× Hoge and Jahns: Trade Reactions — Jordan Howard Now, And Jay Cutler 10 Years Ago

It’s a trade reaction episode as Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the Jordan Howard trade and explain why the market wasn’t very active. They also take a look at the re-signing of Aaron Lynch and how he helps the Bears’ outside linebacker depth. Finally, it’s the 10-year anniversary of the Jay Cutler trade so Hoge and Jahns bring you some raw radio audio from when the trade went down and how opinions were more mixed than you might remember. The Chicago Sun-Times’ Mark Potash also joins the podcast to reflect on the trade and share some stories from covering Cutler. Listen below!

