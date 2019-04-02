Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) and defenseman Erik Gustafsson, left, celebrate Strome's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 1, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Highlights: Jets 4 – Blackhawks 3 (OT) – 4/1/19
Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) and defenseman Erik Gustafsson, left, celebrate Strome's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 1, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets – April 1, 2019