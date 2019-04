× Former “Top Chef” Contestant and Chicagoan Dale Talde now competes on “Bong Appetit: Cook Off”

“Bong Appetit: Cook Off” is a Viceland show premiering its second season tonight, on cooking with marijuana. One of its contestants is a former “Top Chef” contestant, and Chicago native, Dale Talde. He joins John Williams to talk about what inspired him to partake in cooking with this, and other, “high end” ingredients.