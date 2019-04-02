× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann: Election Night Chicago

It’s an historic election day in Chicago as the city is electing its first black woman as mayor! Tonight, Justin Kaufmann is live at the iconic Billy Goat to break down the momentous day! Joining Justin tonight is the Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn, former mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Amara Enyia, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins, 36th Ward alderman Gilbert Villegas, newly-elected 49th Ward alderwoman Maria Hadden, and political pundits Kerry Lester, Rebecca Sive, Connie Mixon, Marj Halperin, Hermene Hartman, Marilyn Katz and Ken Davis.

