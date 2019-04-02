Dean’s Night Out at the Paramount Theatre – August Rush

Posted 12:01 AM, April 2, 2019, by

See the world premiere musical August Rush at the Paramount Theatre and enjoy a meet and greet reception with Dean Richards before the show. Enter for your chance to win two tickets and be one of ten winners!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.