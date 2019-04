× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Kristen A.

Our Kid of the week shares her resilience and positive outlook on life despite having Celiac disease. 11 year old Kristen recently had a book published on Amazon titled “Dear Celiac”. Kristen has celiac disease and wanted to write a book to help other kids who may be struggling with the disease. In her book, she discusses pains and sickness before the diagnosis, the process of being diagnosed, and the positive-healthy feelings on a celiac diet.