In this Jan. 11, 2018, photo, Sony Corp.'s new Aibo robot dogs are displayed at its showroom in Tokyo. The Japanese maker of the PlayStation video game consoles pulled the plug on Aibo 12 years ago, drawing an outcry from global fans. The improved Aibo has more natural looking eyes, thanks to advanced OLED, or organic light-emitting diodes. It can cock its head and sway its hips at more varied, subtle angles. The relatively affordable home robot targets the elderly, kids and hard-working salarymen pressed for time. Unlike real children or pets, they have off switches and don’t need constant attention, dog food or cat litter. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
CNET’s Bridget Carey explains why Sony’s Aibo robot dog is banned in Illinois
Super Tuesday + Tech Tuesday. We’re loving it. CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey explains why Sony’s Aibo robot dog is banned in Illinois. They also talk about Lego’s newest SPIKE prime kit, the new changes in Gmail, and much more.
