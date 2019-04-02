Mourners embrace in front of the casket of Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert during funeral services at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington, Ill, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Lambert was killed when he was struck by a vehicle along Interstate 294 in suburban Chicago during a snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, near Northbrook, Ill. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski: “When you’re looking down at your phone…the length of a football field goes by”
Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski joins John Williams to address the number of state troopers getting hit and killed by passing motorists during traffic stops in Illinois. Plus, Mary explains how safety factors into why police pull over more people on the South side of Chicago than on the North.