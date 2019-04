× Camonghne Felix | Growing up in the Bronx, her new book “Build Yourself A Boat”, and more

The Cornerstore spoke with Camonghne Felix about growing up in the Bronx & in the poetry community, working on political communications strategies for campaigns, and her new book “Build Yourself A Boat” set to release on April 2nd, 2019.

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud!