Blackhawks Crazy: Praying For A Miracle

Posted 12:17 PM, April 2, 2019, by

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 26: Goaltender Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on March 26, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks have resembled Alex Honnold trying to scale El Capitan in their attempts to reach the playoffs. They survived Monday by the tips of their fingers, but Chris Boden & Scott King measure accomplishments versus ultimate goals in the latest “Blackhawks Crazy” podcast, as another long off-season looms. Hear from Duncan Keith & Jeremy Colliton after Monday’s overtime loss to Winnipeg narrowed their shrinking hopes, with elimination hovering ever-so-close.

