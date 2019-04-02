× Blackhawks Crazy: Praying For A Miracle

The Blackhawks have resembled Alex Honnold trying to scale El Capitan in their attempts to reach the playoffs. They survived Monday by the tips of their fingers, but Chris Boden & Scott King measure accomplishments versus ultimate goals in the latest “Blackhawks Crazy” podcast, as another long off-season looms. Hear from Duncan Keith & Jeremy Colliton after Monday’s overtime loss to Winnipeg narrowed their shrinking hopes, with elimination hovering ever-so-close.

