Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.2.19: Super Tuesday

It’s here folks! Election day. WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek joined us at the top of the show with the latest election day coverage. CNET’s Bridget Carey talks about Lego’s newest SPIKE prime kit. Plus we chat with Sha Na Na founder, Jocko Marcellino, about the band’s 50th anniversary as well as the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival.



