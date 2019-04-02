× Bill and Wendy catch up with Sha Na Na’s founding drummer Jocko Marcellino

Sha Na Na is celebrating their 50th anniversary as well as the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival at the original site in Bethel, NY. Bill and Wendy welcome John ‘Jocko’ Marcellino, Sha Na Na’s founding drummer, on the show to talk about their 50th anniversary, the band’s Woodstock experience, their upcoming summer-long concert series, and much more.

Sha Na Na will bring their rock ‘n’ roll celebration to Illinois on Thursday, June 20th at Village Green in Addison, IL. For more information, visit www.shanana.com.

