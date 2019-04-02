× Basketball Legend, John Salley

You know the expression everything under the sun? That’s exactly what I talk about with this episodes’s guest: basketball legend, wellness master, media personality, chef and philosopher, John Salley. Get comfy and settle in because John and I wax prophetic about our food and protein, John’s life vision, his many, many businesses and projects, and his time with Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson on the Chicago Bulls and then again with Phil Jackson for the LA Lakers. Plus, John gives us his take on religion and his tips for young athletes and… the rest of us. This four-time NBA champion holds nothing back and it’s all the straight dope. Oh, and we talk about that, too!

