Wintrust Business Lunch 4/1/19: Real Or Fake For April Fools, "GoBlue 4 OHU", & What To Do With Tax Returns…

Today may be April fools day, so plenty of people are skeptical about the news coming out but there is plenty of real news happening here in Chicago that Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis shared the latest stories (like Burger King offering a plant based burger) with Steve Bertrand. However, they didn’t pass up the opportunity to play their favorite startup game, “Real or Fake”. Dr. Charles Montorio is kicking off another year celebrating the “Go Blue 4 OHU” where restaurants team up to raise money for charities, and Ilyce Glink talked tax refund season, but what are we going to do if we are feeling the tax cuts from last year?