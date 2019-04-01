× Wild Belle | Natalie Bergman Gets Deep About Career, Background and Chicago Roots – Releasing New Album “Everybody One of a Kind” [2017 Sound Sessions Interview]

(Interview Recorded in Summer 2017)

WGN Radio’s Mike Heidemann (Sound Sessions) and Brian Hlavacek sit down with the wildly talented Natalie Bergman of the band Wild Belle. Composed of siblings Elliot and Natalie Bergman Wild Belle has created a sound that ties in Natalie’s shimmering vocal melody with the groove of Elliott’s smooth musical stylings. Now, in March 2019 Wild Belle are set to release a new studio album “Everybody One of a Kind” and to tour with Beck, Spoon and Cage the Elephant while showcasing a headline tour as well.

Host – Michael Heidemann