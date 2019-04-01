× WGN Radio Theatre #374: Burns and Allen & Broadway Is My Beat

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 31, 2019. First episode of the night is: “Broadway Is My Beat: Georgia Gray” Starring: Larry Thor; (04-28-51). For our final episode of the night we have: Burns & Allen; Starring: Hedy Lamarr; (10-26-43).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre