Video: Radio Recess Behind the Scenes of The Berghoff

Bennett Wakenight and the WGN Radio Recess crew head to one of Chicago’s most historic restaurants, The Berghoff! The Berghoff opened in downton Chicago in 1898 and is known for its German cuisine and beer. It is home to Chicago’s first ever liquor license and keeps it to this day. Bennett joins The Berghoff owner, Pete Berghoff, and executive chef, Matt Reichel, for a tour behind the scenes of the four story establishment. While Pete, Matt, and their staff certainly try to preserve the restaurant’s rich history, they are constantly updating their food menu and drink selections to appeal to a broader range of diners. Their latest offering is the new in-house brewery, Adams Street Brewery. Like their food, Adams Street’s beers are made in-house and venture well outside German varieties, ensuring that there is something for everyone to love.
