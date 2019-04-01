× The Top Five@5 (04/01/19): The Chicago FOP holds a demonstration over Smollett case, Jay Cutler is ready to work, Kanye West and Che “Rhymefest” Smith settle their differences, Elon Musk drops a rap single, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, April 1st, 2019:

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police and a group of civil rights activists held competing demonstrations downtown to express their opposing opinions on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx handling of the criminal case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Last night on “Very Cavallari”, Jay Cutler realizes that he’s getting bored on the ranch and wants to actually do something. Kanye West and Che “Rhymefest” Smith squash their beef on the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. Chris Rock rips Jussie Smollett at the NAACP Image Awards, and more!

