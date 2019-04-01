The Top Five@5 (04/01/19): The Chicago FOP holds a demonstration over Smollett case, Jay Cutler is ready to work, Kanye West and Che “Rhymefest” Smith settle their differences, Elon Musk drops a rap single, and more…

Posted 8:06 PM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02PM, April 1, 2019

Supporters of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx left, shout at Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham right, over Foxx's office's decision to drop all charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, April 1st, 2019:

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police and a group of civil rights activists held competing demonstrations downtown to express their opposing opinions on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx handling of the criminal case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Last night on “Very Cavallari”, Jay Cutler realizes that he’s getting bored on the ranch and wants to actually do something. Kanye West and Che “Rhymefest” Smith squash their beef on the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. Chris Rock rips Jussie Smollett at the NAACP Image Awards, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.