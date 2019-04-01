× The Opening Bell 4/1/19: The Chicago Startup Creating Clothes & Championing Charities

The idea of giving back is a major competent to life for Americans, whether its small gestures in day to day life or financial contributions. Steve Grzanich learned about a young Chicago startup that’s literally stitching that idea of giving into each of their products. Bill Burnett and Michael Barkin (Co-founders of Stitch + Heart) joined Steve to discuss the value of the custom clothing market, their ability to adapt to any clothing situation, and how a few “ah-ha” moments lead them to mend these two aspects of life into a business. Dr. Rao Kotamarthi (Chief Scientist & Department Head of Atmospheric Science and Climate at Argonne National Laboratory) then joined the program to share the strategy behind partnering with AT&T to help fight climate change and how it could lead to saving millions of dollars, but more importantly save lives.