The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.01.19: NCAA Final Four, Joe Biden, David Hochberg, Gloria Allred

John Williams starts of the week by consulting with Traffic Reporter Lauren Lapka on the latest in NCAA brackets. She’s not happy. Then, John chats with listeners about a harassment allegation from a Nevada politician regarding former Vice President Joe Biden. Team Hochberg Owner David Hochberg then joins the show to explain how best to buy a home as a millennial, and where your credit score surprisingly should stand. Finally, Attorney Gloria Allred, representing the family of a victim of the Ripper Crew, joins John Williams to list some of the even more surprising details of the release of Thomas Kokoraleis.