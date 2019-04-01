The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.01.19: NCAA Final Four, Joe Biden, David Hochberg, Gloria Allred

Posted 4:15 PM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14PM, April 1, 2019

John Williams and Elif Geris hold their namesake Nutella jars, courtesy of David Hochberg and Nutella Cafe.

John Williams starts of the week by consulting with Traffic Reporter Lauren Lapka on the latest in NCAA brackets. She’s not happy. Then, John chats with listeners about a harassment allegation from a Nevada politician regarding former Vice President Joe Biden. Team Hochberg Owner David Hochberg then joins the show to explain how best to buy a home as a millennial, and where your credit score surprisingly should stand.  Finally, Attorney Gloria Allred, representing the family of a victim of the Ripper Crew, joins John Williams to list some of the even more surprising details of the release of Thomas Kokoraleis.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.