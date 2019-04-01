The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Election day is almost here

Happy April Fools’ Day. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s involvement of in the Jussie Smollett case, what we can expect in the final stretch of the runoff election for Chicago mayor and Eric reveals the top ten tweets from March.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

