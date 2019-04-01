The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/01/19): The financial reckoning facing Chicago’s next mayor, Scott Stantis on the Smollett debacle, and more…

CHICAGO - Richard Shavzin (C), a member of the Screen Actors Guild pretends to hand out fake money as he marches through the financial district along with hundreds of other union workers calling for job creation and financial reform on April 28, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/01/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member/cartoonist Scott Stantis to talk about how Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx can keep her job. Wirepoints President Ted Dabrowski looks at the massive financial crisis facing the next Mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso tells a tale of how Ald. Ed Burke’s son was spared from “pop tax” layoffs in the Cook County government.

