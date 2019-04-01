× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/01/19): The financial reckoning facing Chicago’s next mayor, Scott Stantis on the Smollett debacle, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/01/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member/cartoonist Scott Stantis to talk about how Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx can keep her job. Wirepoints President Ted Dabrowski looks at the massive financial crisis facing the next Mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso tells a tale of how Ald. Ed Burke’s son was spared from “pop tax” layoffs in the Cook County government.

