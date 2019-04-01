× Tax Filing Tips As The Due Date Draws Closer

This week’s edition of the Steve Cochran “Everything” Podcast features Louis Sands, the Managing Tax Director for Sikich — a firm that specializes in accounting, advisory, technology and managed services. Louis answers the most frequently asked questions that come up during tax season, including how the tax reform bill affects individuals and businesses. He provides advice to help ensure you’re getting the refund you deserve. Even if you have already filed your taxes, this information could help you keep your records in order when tax season comes around next year.