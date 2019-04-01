WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: A stack of newly redesigned $100 notes sits on a bench at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The one hundred dollar bills will be released this fall and has new security features, such as a duplicating portrait of Benjamin Franklin and microprinting added to make the bill more difficult to counterfeit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Tax Filing Tips As The Due Date Draws Closer
This week’s edition of the Steve Cochran “Everything” Podcast features Louis Sands, the Managing Tax Director for Sikich — a firm that specializes in accounting, advisory, technology and managed services. Louis answers the most frequently asked questions that come up during tax season, including how the tax reform bill affects individuals and businesses. He provides advice to help ensure you’re getting the refund you deserve. Even if you have already filed your taxes, this information could help you keep your records in order when tax season comes around next year.