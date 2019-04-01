× Superintendent Eddie Johnson: “When people falsely report, it does divert resources.”

Superintendent Eddie Johnson stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the over 300 new police officers that have graduated from the academy. He also addressed the Jussie Smollett case and how he has great respect for Kim Foxx and they work really well together. He said, like a marriage, they aren’t always going to agree but he doesn’t have anything negative to say about her. He also points out that anyone that falsely reports crimes diverts resources.