Steve Cochran Full Show 04.01.19: April Fools Day

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson stops by the studio to discuss the happenings in Chicago surrounding Kim Foxx and Jussie Smollett. Dr. Kevin Most brings up some very important information surrounding PTSD and Suicide Prevention. Our MVPP of the day Jordan Reeves is the co-founder of the non-profit, Born Just Right turned her prosthetic arm into a glitter shooting unicorn horn. Her new book, “BORN JUST RIGHT” is hitting bookshelves on June 4, 2019! And the always funny, Jeff Garlin joins the show to talk about his latest project!