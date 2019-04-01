× Steve Bertrand & WGN Radio present Treasures of Ireland

9-day Private Group Journey

Wicklow – Cork – Killarney – Limerick – Dublin

Departure: Departs from Chicago on September 13, 2019. $3,699.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare on Aer Lingus and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $780.*

Accommodations:

Wicklow – 1 night, 5-Star Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Cork – 1 night, 5-Star Hayfield Manor Killarney – 2 nights, 4-Star Brehon Hotel Limerick – 1 night, 4-Star Strand Hotel Dublin – 2 nights, 4-Star Davenport Hotel



Inclusions:

Breakfast daily, except day of arrival

Four 3-course dinners

Luxury motorcoach with services of a professional Irish driver/guide

Glendalough excursion

Avoca Handweavers

Kilkenny Castle

Old Jameson Distillery at Midleton

Blarney Castle

Bantry House

Boat excursion to Garnish Island

Dingle Peninsula excursion

Gallarus Oratory Dingle

The Cliffs of Moher

Dublin Food Trail – Guided walking tour and tastings

Excursion to Sintra and Cascais

Portfolio of documents

Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person

24-hour emergency customer service while in Ireland

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 30 passengers to operate. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $780. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on Aer Lingus. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (SEPTEMBER 13) – USA / DUBLIN: Fly overnight on your transatlantic flight from Chicago to Dublin, Ireland. Dinner is served and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 (SEPTEMBER 14) – ARRIVE DUBLIN, IRELAND: Welcome to Ireland! After collecting your bags, you will meet with your driver in the arrivals hall at Dublin airport. Depart and make your way to a local pub for your first full Irish breakfast of the week! Then head into the Wicklow Mountains to Glendalough where you’ll learn about St. Kevin’s 6th century monastery in the Glendalough Visitor Centre and walk through the deep valley to view the picturesque ruins of a round tower, churches and Celtic crosses. Later, continue to Newtownmountkennedy for dinner and overnight. (B/D)

DAY 3 (SEPTEMBER 15) – NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY / KILKENNY / MIDLETON: Departing from County Wicklow, travel south towards County Cork. Your first stop today will be in the medieval city of Kilkenny to visit Kilkenny Castle, built in the 13th century and home to the powerful Butler family for almost 600 years. Continue to visit the Old Midleton Distillery, home of Jameson Irish Whiskey, a local specialty, and taste the triple-distilled, twice-as-smooth whiskey. Later this afternoon, arrive at the beautiful Hayfield Manor Hotel for dinner and overnight. (B/D)

DAY 4 (SEPTEMBER 16) – CORK / BLARNEY / BANTRY / KILLARNEY: After breakfast, depart from Hayfield Manor and make your way to visit Blarney Castle with its magical stone that gives the gift of eloquence for a kiss. There is time to stop at Blarney Woollen Mills to shop before departing on a glorious drive to the Beara Peninsula. Our first stop will be Bantry House, which was built in 1720 and has scenic views of Bantry Bay. Then on to a boat ride to Garnish Island, home to an Italianate garden landscape, viewing seals on the rocks of Bantry Bay. Drive through Glengarriff and Kenmare, stopping to see the stone circle, drive over the Caha Mountains and Moll’s Gap – picturesque views of the Lakes of Killarney. Killarney is a busy tourist town – great fun with a cheerful atmosphere. Your evening is free in Killarney. (B)

DAY 5 (SEPTEMBER 17) DINGLE PENINSULA EXCURSION: Today, begin by heading out to the beautiful Dingle Peninsula. This peninsula is a Gaeltacht, a unique area where the Irish language is preserved. We’ll drive to the Gallarus Oratory – a tiny stone church – built between the 6th and 9th century, which preserved Christianity in Ireland; Slea Head; beehive huts; views of the Blasket Islands; harbors; beaches; all spectacular! There is time to explore the town of Dingle, a colorful fishing port. Later, return to Killarney for dinner and overnight. (B/D)

DAY 6 (SEPTEMBER 18) – KILLARNEY / CLIFFS OF MOHER / LIMERICK: After breakfast, depart Killarney and head north towards County Clare. Cross the River Shannon by ferry and head to the dramatic, near-vertical Cliffs of Moher, rising 700 feet above the pounding Atlantic waves. From the cliffs on a clear day you can see the Aran Islands and Galway Bay. O’Brien’s Tower stands near the highest point and has served as a viewing point for visitors for hundreds of years. Afterward, enjoy some free time in the Shannon area before making your way to your hotel in Limerick. Enjoy dinner in your hotel. (B/D)

DAY 7 (SEPTEMBER 19) – LIMERICK / DUBLIN FOOD TRAIL: After breakfast you depart from Limerick early this morning and make your way toward Dublin. When you arrive in Dublin, depart on a Dublin Tasting Walk. Visit a range of bakeries, food halls, street markets, cheese mongers, delicatessens, and other specialty shops. You’ll meet those who have produced and traded great food for generations as well as recent arrivals who use great Irish produce to bring new international and contemporary tastes to the table. As you enjoy the food, you’ll also learn a little about the culture and history of each neighborhood. Afterward, visit the Guinness Storehouse. Raise a mug of the “black stuff” and drink in Dublin views at the Gravity Bar. This evening you are free in Dublin. (B/L)

DAY 8 (SEPTEMBER 20) – DUBLIN: Enjoy a day of leisure in Dublin. (B)

DAY 9 (SEPTEMBER 21) – DUBLIN / USA: After breakfast, bid farewell to Ireland as transfers begin to Dublin airport where, after check-in, you will have plenty of time for your last-minute duty free shopping. Your flight to the US arrives the same day. Have a safe journey! (B)

Click here to book your tour!