R. Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes

Posted 8:19 PM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:17PM, April 1, 2019

R. Kelly's defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, speaks with reporters at the Leighton Criminal Court after a hearing regarding cameras in the courtroom for his client's upcoming case on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Steve Greenberg, the attorney defending R. Kelly said that the prosecution’s sex-abuse case against his client has been tainted by the involvement of attorney Michael Avenatti, who faces extortion charges in New York and embezzlement charges in California. Greenberg joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain in detail.

