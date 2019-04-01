× R. Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes

Steve Greenberg, the attorney defending R. Kelly said that the prosecution’s sex-abuse case against his client has been tainted by the involvement of attorney Michael Avenatti, who faces extortion charges in New York and embezzlement charges in California. Greenberg joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain in detail.

