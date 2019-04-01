× Patrick Kane set to play 900th NHL game

by Scott King

When the Blackhawks face elimination in Monday night’s game vs. the first place Winnipeg Jets at the United Center, Patrick Kane will play in his 900th NHL game.

Kane, who has 933 career points (353 goals, 580 assists) in 899 games, is surprised by how quickly the milestone has snuck up on him.

“It’s crazy,” Kane said. “900 games. It’s gone by pretty quickly, but as far as my career has gone and what’s happened here in this city and organization, I wouldn’t have it any other way. So it’s been a fun ride and looking forward to many more.”

The dynamic winger needs one point this to match his career-high of 106 in 2015-16.

“Starting at the beginning, where he was and what he’s done now, he’s just made the game unbelievable,” former teammate Dustin Byfuglien of the Jets said. “The way he sees the ice, he had it back then and he does now too. A fun player to watch and 900 is a big number.”

Byfuglien, who played with the Hawks from 2005-2010, not only spoke on Kane’s career year, but on Jonathan Toews’ as well.

“They’re great players,” Byfuglien said. “They’re at the top and they’re fun to watch every night. They work and it doesn’t surprise me.”

Toews is tied with his career-best 76 points from the 2010-11 season.

Hawks’ fate

On Monday, the Blackhawks would be eliminated with a regulation loss to the Jets and one point by the Avalanche against the Blues, or an overtime/shootout loss to the Jets and any kind of Colorado win, or a Chicago shootout win and an Avalanche regulation or overtime win.

‘Does anybody know a good dentist?’

David Kampf missed the morning skate and will miss Monday’s game after being struck in the face with a puck while killing a penalty in the first period of Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss in LA vs. the Kings.

