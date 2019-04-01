Nick Digilio 4.1.19 | Monday Morning Movie Reviews, 20th anniversary of “The Matrix”, the best April Fool’s pranks of all-time

Posted 5:30 AM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25AM, April 1, 2019
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Sunset”, “Starfish” and Jim’s favorite Tim Burton scenes

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “The Beach Bum” and “Dumbo”

+ 20th anniversary of “The Matrix”

Hour 3:

+ Greatest April Fool’s pranks of all-time

Hour 4:

+ More of the greatest April Fool’s pranks

+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

