Nick Digilio 4.1.19 | Monday Morning Movie Reviews, 20th anniversary of “The Matrix”, the best April Fool’s pranks of all-time
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Sunset”, “Starfish” and Jim’s favorite Tim Burton scenes
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “The Beach Bum” and “Dumbo”
+ 20th anniversary of “The Matrix”
Hour 3:
+ Greatest April Fool’s pranks of all-time
Hour 4:
+ More of the greatest April Fool’s pranks
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week
