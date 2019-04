× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-1-19

It’s the debut edition of Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include April Fools’ Day hijinks, the final day of the runoff election, the Chicago Archdiocese using money from its cemetery system to help pay down the debt related to sex misconduct costs and the start of the Major League Baseball season.