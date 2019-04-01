Lightfoot vs Preckwinkle: The final day before the election…Rick Pearson gives his analysis on what could happen.

In this March 24, 2019 photo, Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot, right, participates in a candidate forum in Chicago. Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, left, are competing to make history by becoming the city's first black, female mayor. On issues their positions are similar. But their resumes are not, and that may make all the difference when voters pick a new mayor on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

On the last day before Chicago’s mayoral runoff election, Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle are both pushing to get out the vote, and encouraging voters to choose between the two. Rick Pearson, Chicago Tribune’s chief political reporter and host of “The Sunday Spin” joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze what could possibly happen in tomorrow’s election.

