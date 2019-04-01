× Lightfoot vs Preckwinkle: The final day before the election…Rick Pearson gives his analysis on what could happen.

On the last day before Chicago’s mayoral runoff election, Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle are both pushing to get out the vote, and encouraging voters to choose between the two. Rick Pearson, Chicago Tribune’s chief political reporter and host of “The Sunday Spin” joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze what could possibly happen in tomorrow’s election.

