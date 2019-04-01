Chicago White Sox's Ryan Cordell hits a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Oliver Perez in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Cleveland. Yoan Moncada scored on the play. The Indians won 5-3. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Highlights: Indians 5 – White Sox 3 – 4/1/19
Chicago White Sox's Ryan Cordell hits a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Oliver Perez in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Cleveland. Yoan Moncada scored on the play. The Indians won 5-3. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians – April 1, 2019