In this 150th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano reveals that he DOES NOT have a “March Madness” bracket, does not watch any college sports, and can still live an enjoyable life. And In the “Pop Culture Club,” with regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, Jim and Emily discuss the the “Operation Varsity Blues” aftermath.