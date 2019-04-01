× Chicago Fraternal Order of Police and activist face-off over Smollett case

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police and a group of civil rights activists held competing demonstrations downtown to express their opposing opinions on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx handling of the criminal case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Kevin Graham, President of the FOP joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain exactly why police are upset.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!