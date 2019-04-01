Chicago Fraternal Order of Police and activist face-off over Smollett case

Posted 7:47 PM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44PM, April 1, 2019

Protestors protest Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office's decision to drop all charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police and a group of civil rights activists held competing demonstrations downtown to express their opposing opinions on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx handling of the criminal case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Kevin Graham, President of the FOP joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain exactly why police are upset.

