Canine Therapy Corps looking for help to build new office and training center

Canine Therapy Corps is a therapy dog organization serving over 10,000 people in the Chicago area. They’re converting a nearly century-old building in Logan Square into an office and training center and are looking for help. A 6,000 square foot building built in 1924 will be converted, with half the space for dog agility training and half for organization offices and space for volunteers. BANGBANG Design House, the group leading the project, is reaching out to contractors, manufacturers and vendors that could offer labor or services to donate, and also looking for product donations. The project has special requirement – specifically that the materials, especially the floors, be easily washable, and that the training area be rated for dog agility. For more information, visit https://www.caninetherapycorps.org, or to donate to this project, email donate@caninetherapycorps.org.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

Canine Therapy Corps Design Needs